StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.60 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.