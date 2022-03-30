StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.60 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.