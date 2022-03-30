Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

78.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.64 $1.30 billion $1.36 11.27 FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 3.14 $21.37 million $1.06 8.89

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 30.05% 13.42% 1.30% FNCB Bancorp 35.64% 13.36% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 5 2 1 2.33 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $17.93, suggesting a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats FNCB Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets, Treasu

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

