Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Key Tronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

