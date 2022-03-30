Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.46 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 0.46%.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
