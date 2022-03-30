Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.