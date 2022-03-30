Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $431.51 on Monday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $334.61 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 34,580.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

