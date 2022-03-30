StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 92,472 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.