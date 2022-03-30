iSun Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,378 call options on the company. This is an increase of 511% compared to the average daily volume of 389 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on iSun in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.26. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in iSun by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iSun by 21.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

