iSun Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,378 call options on the company. This is an increase of 511% compared to the average daily volume of 389 call options.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on iSun in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of ISUN stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.26. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.05.
About iSun (Get Rating)
iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.
