Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.16. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 552,431 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 618.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Steel Connect by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Steel Connect by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

