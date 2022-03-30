Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post $56.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. Greenlane reported sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $166.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.04 million to $166.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.37 million, with estimates ranging from $240.42 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Greenlane by 42.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

