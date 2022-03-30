Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.99

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.99 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.30 ($0.19). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.19), with a volume of 3,108,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.99. The stock has a market cap of £355.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.