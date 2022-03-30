Ready Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,470% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ready Capital has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

