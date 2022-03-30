Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,504.39

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,504.39 ($19.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,418.75 ($18.58). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.12), with a volume of 20,145 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,463.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,504.39.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)
