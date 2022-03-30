Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,504.39

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,504.39 ($19.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,418.75 ($18.58). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.12), with a volume of 20,145 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,463.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,504.39.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.