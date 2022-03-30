Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APSG)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,405 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,349% compared to the average daily volume of 442 call options.

Shares of APSG opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

