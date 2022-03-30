The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.74.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $170,362,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.