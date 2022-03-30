StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $29.22 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

