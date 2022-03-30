Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
NVCN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.08. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
