Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NVCN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.08. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 60.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

