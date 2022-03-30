Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of OXBR opened at $6.97 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

