HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $80.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

