RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RPM's shares have underperformed the industry over a year. The company continues to experience raw material shortages, supply chain disruptions and material, wage, and freight inflation. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, its Consumer Group’s sales fell 3.3% year over year owing to a 3.5% decline in organic sales. RPM expects these headwinds to hamper earnings for third-quarter fiscal 2022 due to disruptions from the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Earnings estimate for fiscal 2022 have moved south in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' concern. That said, robust demand for its paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials is likely to aid fiscal third-quarter sales. Cost-saving moves and improved pricing are likely to somewhat offset inflationary pressure.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

