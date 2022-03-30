Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.47% from the stock’s previous close.

HYFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $16.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 100,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 309,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

