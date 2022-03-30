Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

LOW stock opened at $219.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

