Analysts Issue Forecasts for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.06. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

