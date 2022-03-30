Reviewing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skillz and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Core Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 3.68 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -7.67 Core Scientific N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Core Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skillz and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50 Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.38%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of 17.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.18%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Core Scientific.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

