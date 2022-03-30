Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.