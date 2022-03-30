Scotiabank Downgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Sector Perform

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

CF stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Barings LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 38.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

