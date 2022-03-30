Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE CPB opened at $44.73 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.