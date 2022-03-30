Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Hold

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 157,120 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

