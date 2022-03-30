Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wesfarmers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

