Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

