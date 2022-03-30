XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $78.30 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.