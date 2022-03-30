ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITT. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $79.72 on Monday. ITT has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

