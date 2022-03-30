Needham & Company LLC Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to $10.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 495.24% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.05. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 461,824 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 294.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

