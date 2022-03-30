Needham & Company LLC Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to $10.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 495.24% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.05. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.