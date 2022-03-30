Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Titan Machinery in a research report issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $669.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

