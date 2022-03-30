Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mogo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mogo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.97 on Monday. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mogo (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.