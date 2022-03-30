Research Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

