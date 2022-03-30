Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heineken in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $49.41 on Monday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

