BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.65

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.65 and traded as high as C$68.66. BCE shares last traded at C$68.17, with a volume of 5,087,508 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.92.

Get BCE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.10%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.