Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $257.68

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.68 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 262.80 ($3.44), with a volume of 2,442,811 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn bought 78,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £188,976 ($247,545.19).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.