Comparing Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Top Ships and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.24%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Top Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping 23.38% 41.13% 19.77%

Risk and Volatility

Top Ships has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top Ships and Grindrod Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $56.37 million 0.75 $8.62 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $455.84 million 1.07 $118.93 million $5.98 4.25

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Top Ships on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Top Ships Company Profile (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc. is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

