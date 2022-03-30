Comparing Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innodata and Nerdwallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $69.75 million 2.88 -$1.67 million ($0.06) -123.31 Nerdwallet $379.60 million 1.18 N/A N/A N/A

Nerdwallet has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -2.40% -5.48% -2.84% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Innodata and Nerdwallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nerdwallet has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 97.22%. Given Nerdwallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than Innodata.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nerdwallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nerdwallet beats Innodata on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems, which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The company was founded by Todd H. So

Nerdwallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

