Maxim Group Increases SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target to $8.00

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

