Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

