RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

