RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.