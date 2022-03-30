LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LG Display will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

