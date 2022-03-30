Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $214.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $44.47.
About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)
