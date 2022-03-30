Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BDR opened at $0.70 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
