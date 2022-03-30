Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NBY opened at $0.32 on Friday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.42.
