Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NBY opened at $0.32 on Friday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.42.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

