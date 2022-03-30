StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISR opened at $0.36 on Friday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.98.

About Isoray (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

