Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

