Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Immatics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immatics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Immatics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,401,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Immatics by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.